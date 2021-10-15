 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spanish PM urges former king to speak about financial probes
0 comments
AP

Spanish PM urges former king to speak about financial probes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister is urging former King Juan Carlos I to offer a public explanation of his suspected financial wrongdoings, which are the target of criminal investigations and have tarnished the Spanish monarchy.

“In my opinion, it would be good if King Juan Carlos said what he thought about all these issues, which are unpleasant,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a television interview late Thursday.

Sánchez told broadcaster La Sexta that the information that has come out so far “has eroded the Spanish people’s confidence in their institutions.”

Juan Carlos moved abroad just over a year ago as allegations of financial scandals swirled around him and embarrassed the royal household.

The former monarch, 83, has been the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland. One of them involved possible kickbacks in a high-speed railway contract in Saudi Arabia.

King Felipe VI, who rose to the Spanish throne after Juan Carlos’ abdication in 2014, has distanced himself from his father.

Sánchez said Felipe is trying to bring about a “renewal” of the monarchy, which the Socialist-led (backslash)dpsnidh government supports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

+12
Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces
World

Judge halts trial for 4 members of Egyptian security forces

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese artist creates life-like sculptures out of cardboard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News