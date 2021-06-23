 Skip to main content
Spider-Man meets pope at Vatican, shares spare mask
Spider-Man meets pope at Vatican, shares spare mask

Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. 

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff's weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie super-hero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican's pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome's heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, "as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals."

Spiderman gave Pope Francis his very own mask of the comic book character as the two famous figures greeted each other at the end of the weekly audience on Wednesday

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: "It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission."

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as "really a good super-hero" and quoted him as saying that during Italy's long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn't able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

