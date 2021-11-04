Spiraling infections grip low-vaccination parts of Europe

Hospitals in the nation of 2 million already have scraped non-urgent interventions to make space for COVID-19 patients. The country has introduced COVID-19 passes for working population but the government has said surging infections could force a lockdown.

Serbia's government crisis team for the pandemic was set to meet Thursday as medical experts urged a 10 -day lockdown and requiring COVID passes for all indoor venues rather than only to enter restaurants and bars after 10 p.m., which is the case now.

Serbian government officials have been reluctant to tighten pandemic regulations, saying they want to focus on getting more people vaccinated. In Serbia, as in Slovenia, vaccination rates have stood at just over 50% while the coronavirus has raged for weeks. Serbia, a country of 7 million people, has reported more than 1 million cases and over 10,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Slovakia also had a record number of new cases in 24 hours. Authorities reported 6,713 new cases Thursday, eclipsing the previous record of 6,315 from Dec. 30, 2020. Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union, with slightly more than 2.4 million people in the nation of 5.4 million fully vaccinated.