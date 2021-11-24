 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports
0 comments
AP

Sri Lanka heeds protests, lifts ban on agrochemical imports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's government has withdrawn a ban on imports of agrochemicals that it said was aimed at encouraging organic cultivation.

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage announced on Wednesday the revocation of the ban, which took effect in April. But he said government subsidies, price guarantees for produce and technical support will only be provided to those who use organic fertilizer.

The ban, which many analysts said was more an effort to preserve Sri Lanka's scarce foreign reserves, drew months of protests, with farmers saying they were in danger of crop failures and poverty.

Tea growers complained that the famous Ceylon Tea brand was at risk if yields fell, creating more opportunities for competitors.

Agriculturists said that while organic farming was a welcome approach, the shift away from chemicals should be gradual to avoid food shortages.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves dwindled to just two months' worth of imports in August and its rupee currency depreciated 7.4% against the dollar in the first eight months of the year, according to the World Bank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle between baby lambs! The cutest video you'll see all day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

+6
Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show
World

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

+16
Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
World

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

  • Updated

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.

Watch Now: Related Video

French 'Spiderman' raises awareness on climate change in snakeskin outfit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News