Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country without stepping down Wednesday, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives — and he made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation, which has been gripped for months by an economic meltdown that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Thousands of protesters — who had anticipated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would be appointed acting president and wanted him gone— rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls. The crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

Dozens could later be seen inside the office or standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka's flag — the latest in a series of takeovers of government buildings by demonstrators seeking a new government. Full story here:

***

