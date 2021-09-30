Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid economic worries

“I am really fed up with these shortages, firstly gas, then rice and now milk powder,” Chandana Kumara, 46, a laborer at a private company, said while waiting in a queue to buy milk powder.

“I don’t know to whom should I blame.. but these things have made my life miserable, and my only worry is that this condition would continue for quite some time," he said.

Officials and traders said more than 800 containers carrying essentials were stuck in the country’s main port due to the lack of U.S. dollars to pay for them.

State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said the government was taking steps to resolve the problem and will release $50 million to importers to clear cargoes of essential items including lentils and milk powder.

Sri Lanka’s government has curtailed foreign currency outflows after the island nation’s economy contracted 3.6% last year, its deepest recession since independence from Britain 73 years ago. The government has also cut back on imports of cars, farm chemicals and hundreds of other foreign-made goods.