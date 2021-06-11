Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil, officials said Friday.

Results of the tests taken Thursday by the Marine Environment Protection Authority are still pending, the country's environment minister said.

The tests were prompted by satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. that showed a substance that could be oil in the water near the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl, which was devastated by a nearly two-week fire before it started sinking last week.

The fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. However, debris including burned fiberglass and tons of plastic pellets have already polluted nearby beaches and there are concerns that a spill of remaining chemicals and oil on the ship could devastate marine life.

The ship’s operator X-Press Feeders said in a statement Thursday night that “a grey sheen has been observed emanating from the vessel, and water samples are currently being tested.”