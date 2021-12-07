Stellantis wants to outfit cars with AI to drive up revenue

Stellantis also announced a new partnership with Foxconn to develop semiconductors to cover 80% of the company’s needs and simplify the supply chain. The first microchips from the partnership are targeted to be installed in vehicles in 2024.

It is Stellantis' way of ensuring future supplies of computer chips to guard against another global shortage, which has forced nearly all automakers to temporarily close factories.

Tavares said the semiconductor deal came out of Stellantis’ efforts to solve chip shortage problems that have vexed the auto industry. The company, he said, saw an opportunity to keep chip supplies flowing while getting more sophisticated semiconductors that will be needed for increased use of software in the long term. “We are able to jump to the next generation of products, which will be at the higher level of performance,” he said.

Although Stellantis is lining up partners for automated driving, chips and cockpit designs, it will develop software on its own because it will become a core business, Tavares said.

The automaker also said it's working on a new electrical and software system that will go into four new fully electric vehicle platforms. The company plans to use the platforms to make small, medium, large vehicles, plus body-on-frame for trucks.

