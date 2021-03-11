Still recovering, Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary

Saito, representing Fukushima survivors, said in his speech at the ceremony that he is afraid memories are fading outside the disaster zone and he is committed to keep telling the lessons from the disaster and stories of his son.

Naruhito said “my heart aches” when he thinks of those who have struggled with hardships, drastic changes to their lives, lost their loved ones, jobs and communities. He especially noted the suffering of many Fukushima residents who cannot go back.

“I also consider it important to heal emotional scars and watch over the mental and physical health of those afflicted, including the elderly and children,” he said. He stressed that it's important for people to stand by them and help reconstruct their lives “without leaving even a single soul behind in this difficult situation.”

Rebuilding roads, train lines, and other key infrastructure and housing has mostly been completed at the cost of more than 30 trillion yen ($280 billion), but a lot of empty land remains empty in coastal towns farther north in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures, where existing population losses were accelerated by the disaster.