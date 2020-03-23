Despite Fed help, stocks wobble as traders wait on Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve did what it could to help financial markets and the economy Monday. But investors are still waiting for Congress and White House to do the same.

The uncertainty about Washington's response to the coronavirus crisis caused another day of jostled trading. An initial jump for U.S. stock futures and European stocks following the Fed's announcement of a tidal wave of support for lending markets quickly dissipated, and the S&P 500 was down about 1.4% in morning trading.

That adds to recent losses for the U.S. stock market, which is down by roughly a third since its record last month, as more businesses shut down around the world in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Economists increasingly say a recession seems inevitable, and investors are looking for help — from central banks as well as governments — to support the economy as markets wait for health experts to corral the outbreak.