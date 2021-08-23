Suga ally loses in key local race ahead of national election

“We have demonstrated that opposition parties can achieve a landslide victory when we become one solid bloc,” said Jun Azumi, a senior lawmaker of the largest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Yamanaka, 48, a former professor at Yokohama City University with no political experience, was backed by three liberal-leaning opposition parties: the Constitutional Democrats, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Yamanaka has analyzed vaccine efficacy on coronavirus variants and is critical of Suga’s lax virus measures. He opposes the city’s divisive plan to build a casino on oceanfront property.

Suga has faced criticism for insisting that the country go ahead with hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite strong public opposition due to concerns about the pandemic. Recent media surveys show that his public support ratings have slid below 30% from around 70% soon after he took office.

Suga became prime minister by replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned because of health issues, promising to continue his policies while filling in as party leader until the end of his term in September.