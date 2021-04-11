"Super Fan" prepares for Tokyo Olympics without foreign fans

TOKYO (AP) — Kyoko Ishikawa was a back-packing Japanese student in Barcelona in 1992 when she says a “miracle happened.” She managed to buy a ticket to the opening ceremony of Spain's historic Olympics.

She said she had only “pocket money” with her — maybe $50 — when some local men offered her a ticket for that price. The real price might have been 10 times that much, she isn't sure.

“You came all the way from Japan, so have fun,” she recalled them saying.

"I immediately grabbed that ticket and ran straight into the stadium. When I stepped into the venue and looked around, I got a shock as if struck by lightning.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Ishikawa, who is president of an IT company, has attended every Summer Olympics since then, becoming famous as an unofficial “International Olympic Cheerleader.” She relishes joining in with fans from everywhere to cheer for their athletes.

Her cheering style at Olympic venues is well-known among the Japanese. She wears the traditional Japanese costume for festivals and a headband that says “Victory" written in Japanese. In her hands she holds folding fans emblazoned with the Japanese flag.