Super Thursday: Britain heads to polls in array of elections

LONDON (AP) — Polling stations across Britain opened Thursday for what are considered the biggest set of elections outside a general election, local and regional contests that could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom.

On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, tens of millions of voters are electing governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors, including for London, as well as local authorities up and down the land.

A special election will also fill the U.K. parliamentary seat of Hartlepool in the north of England. The vote there could provide evidence as to whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party continues to make inroads in parts of the country that the Labour Party dominated for decades.

The result of that race is expected early Friday, but the outcomes of the other elections will take longer, with some possibly not emerging until Sunday, partly because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

While more voters are expected to cast postal ballots in the elections, people going to polling stations were encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil and to wear a face covering.

Many of the elections should have been held at this time last last year, but the onset of the pandemic prompted a one-year delay.