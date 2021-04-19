 Skip to main content
Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has revealed that African forest elephants are now critically endangered. Savanna elephants have also been listed as endangered on the IUCN’s Red List.

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday, according to a statement by South African National Parks published Sunday.

Three suspected poachers were attempting to flee Kruger National Park rangers when they ran into a breeding herd of elephants, the statement said.

Once the suspects realized they were being pursued, they "dropped an axe and a bag with their provisions" and ran away from the rangers, the statement explained.

The rangers called for backup from the South African Police Service Air Wing and K9 unit. One suspect was subsequently arrested and "informed the rangers that the group had run into a herd of elephants and was not sure if his accomplice had managed to escape," the statement added. "The Rangers discovered his accomplice badly trampled and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The third suspect is said to have been injured in the eye but continued to flee. A rifle was recovered and the case was referred to police, who together with the pathology team attended to the scene."

Kruger National Park elephants

A search for the third suspect is underway.

Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the Kruger National Park, urged those who live nearby to assist with any information and said: "We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our Rangers Corp, our aviators and the K9 unit. It is unfortunate that a life was unnecessarily lost. Only through discipline, teamwork and tenacity will we be able to help stem the tide of rhino poaching in KNP."

"The campaign against poaching is the responsibility of all us; it threatens many livelihoods, destroys families and takes much-needed resources to fight crime which could be used for creating jobs and development," he said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, three more suspected poachers in possession of a high-caliber hunting rifle, poaching equipment and ammunition were arrested at Kruger National Park.

