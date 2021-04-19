Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday, according to a statement by South African National Parks published Sunday.

Three suspected poachers were attempting to flee Kruger National Park rangers when they ran into a breeding herd of elephants, the statement said.

Once the suspects realized they were being pursued, they "dropped an axe and a bag with their provisions" and ran away from the rangers, the statement explained.

The rangers called for backup from the South African Police Service Air Wing and K9 unit. One suspect was subsequently arrested and "informed the rangers that the group had run into a herd of elephants and was not sure if his accomplice had managed to escape," the statement added. "The Rangers discovered his accomplice badly trampled and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The third suspect is said to have been injured in the eye but continued to flee. A rifle was recovered and the case was referred to police, who together with the pathology team attended to the scene."

A search for the third suspect is underway.