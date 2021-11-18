Swedish clubs sign Qatar protest, demand action from FIFA

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s top soccer leagues signed an Amnesty International protest on Thursday that gives “a red card to FIFA” and demands that the governing body stand up for the rights of migrant workers in Qatar during next year’s World Cup.

Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the country for the tournament.

The Swedish national team has not yet qualified for the World Cup, but it can still do so via the European playoffs.

“We can no longer influence where the World Cup finals will be played, but we can put pressure and show FIFA that we think the decision was unacceptable already when it was made, and that FIFA must take more responsibility for the migrant workers,” said Jens T. Andersson, the chairman of Swedish Professional Soccer Leagues.

The group represents the 32 men’s soccer clubs in the Scandinavian country’s top two divisions.

“We think that the above criticism is important to present, and emphasize the importance of the lobby work of the Swedish soccer association in Qatar,” Andersson said.