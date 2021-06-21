Swedish PM loses confidence vote, sparking uncertainty

After the vote, Lofven, 63, said that “regardless of what happens, I and my party will be available to shoulder the responsibility for leading the country.”

“My focus has and will always be to do the best for Sweden,” he added. “I want to take some time, not necessarily the whole week, but the time required for us to get a carefully selected line. This is very serious for Sweden."

Over the weekend, Lofven held last-minute meetings seeking to secure a majority in parliament for his proposed rent reforms. On Sunday, he sought to soften the reforms by inviting landlords and tenant organizations for talks.

However, Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said the party was standing by its decision to oppose Lofven and said his effort was “a political show.”

“We have done something that is perceived as unusual in politics ... kept our word,” she said.

The Left Party's initiative was supported by the three other parties, including the Sweden Democrats, a right-wing populist party which the mainstream parties generally refuse to cooperate with because they consider it extreme.