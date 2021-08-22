Swedish PM Stefan Lofven to step down in November

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, said Sunday that he will step down as head of government and the party in November.

The unexpected announcement — made during his annual summer speech —- came ahead of next year’s general election and after Lofven in June became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a motion in parliament.

Lofven said he had informed the party “that I want to leave my position as party chairman at the party congress in November and then also ask to be dismissed as prime minister.”

He said being prime minister and head of the Social Democrats "have been fantastic years.”

“But everything has an end and I want to give my successor the very best conditions,” the 63-year-old Lofven said.

Stepping down is “not easy, but right,” Lofven said, adding there also was “a little sadness too."

It was not immediately clear who would replace Lofven.