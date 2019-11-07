WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A government official says Poland will soon expel a Swedish right-wing radical who came to Poland for training on weapons similar to those used in the March shooting attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the head of the security services, said Thursday that the man in his early 20s, identified as Anton T., is considered highly dangerous to public security. Authorities say he came to Poland to participate in illegal weapons training and is under arrest pending the expulsion, expected this week.
The man is a one-time member of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. In 2017, he was sentenced in Sweden to 18 months in prison for providing components for an unexploded device found near a campsite accommodating migrants.
