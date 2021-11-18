Swiss banks faulted over money laundering tied to Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's financial markets watchdog on Thursday said it has reprimanded and set restrictions on two Swiss banks for violating their obligation to fight money laundering in connection with clients in Venezuela, notably with links to state-run oil giant PDVSA.

Banca Zarattini & Co. SA and CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvetique SA were found to have breached their duties to put in place adequate risk-management policy, which represented “a serious infringement of supervisory law,” the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Agency, FINMA, said in a statement.

FINMA said it was in contact with more than 30 Swiss banks over alleged cases of corruption with regard to Venezuela, and in particular PDVSA. It ultimately opened enforcement proceedings — the highest level of scrutiny possible at the authority — and wrongdoing was found at five banks including Julius Baer and Credit Suisse.

The authority said the announcement Thursday ends all enforcement proceedings against banks with regard to Venezuela and PDVSA.

It said CBH and Zarattini “cooperated well” during the proceedings and had taken steps to “remove the deficiencies in their organization in combating money laundering.”