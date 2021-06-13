Swiss vote on whether to hike taxes to fight climate change

Polls suggest that most voters back the measure, but the margin narrowed in May. Most Swiss cast ballots by mail, and preliminary results were expected by Sunday afternoon.

Critics say the measure would be ineffective since Switzerland’s carbon-dioxide emissions amount to a mere 0.1 percent of the global tally — so the problem is far bigger than what the country alone can combat.

Plus, they say the impact of the measure would cost too much and weigh heavily on a wide array of people, including lower- and middle-income families, drivers, young travelers and both homeowners and renters.

The Swiss government, which backs the proposal, and other supporters insist that the cost of inaction would be even higher, and say the measure could underpin climate-friendly innovations and create more green jobs.

Among other issues on nationwide ballots is a referendum on the government’s COVID-19 law, which generated a surge in state spending that critics say was too expensive: A vote against the law could invalidate emergency state support that has already gone out to — and continues to go to — over 100,000 enterprises and more than 1 million people in the country of 8.5 million.