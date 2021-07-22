 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike, 2nd in a week
0 comments
AP

Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike, 2nd in a week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syria accused Israel Thursday of carrying out an airstrike in a central province, the second time in as many days, saying the aerial attack caused material damage.

An unidentified Syrian military official quoted by the state news agency said air defenses shot down most of the missiles in the attack that occurred early Thursday on targets it did not name in the Quseir region of the Homs countryside.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the Syrian reports.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Late Monday, Syria reported an Israeli airstrike southeast of the northern Aleppo province, but did not mention details of the target or damage.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has activists on the ground in Syria, said Monday's strikes targeted weapons depots that belong to Iranian-backed militiamen operating in Aleppo’s Safira region.

It also confirmed Thursday's strikes, saying they destroyed ammunitions and weapons depots belonging to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group in the western Homs countryside.

The Iran-backed group has been operating in Syria for years, helping President Bashar Assad's government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.

Separately, the Israeli military said it apprehended two people seen crossing from south Lebanon into Israeli territory.

In a statement, it said the suspects were apprehended after an extensive search of the border area. Following initial questioning at the scene, the two appear to be job seekers, it added.

Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed from Jerusalem

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

+3
UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000
World

UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six months Friday amid a warning from the British government’s top medical adviser that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wild footage shows a 'dust devil' caught on video in a British field

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News