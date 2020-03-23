Syria's Assad discusses Idlib truce with Russian minister

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's president hosted Russia's defense minister on Monday to discuss a recent cease-fire in rebel-held northwestern Syria, which ended rare direct fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops.

The cease-fire deal was brokered between Russia and Turkey, which back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict. The deal halted a three-month Syrian government offensive into the country's last rebel stronghold. That Russia-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people in Idlib province. Turkey backs some of the opposition groups in Idlib.

President Bashar Assad met with Sergey Shoygu in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Syria's state news agency SANA said the talks focused on implementing the Russia-Turkey agreement signed earlier this month. In addition to stopping the fighting, the agreement called for pushing militants out of a buffer zone on either side of a vital highway that runs through rebel territory .

Under the deal, militants were to stay back 6 kilometers (4 miles) from the east-west M4 highway, intended to allow the road to open for the first time in nearly eight years.

