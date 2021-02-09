Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament

In 2015, as the war in Syria became increasingly brutal and he was facing conscription into military service after graduation, Alaows decided to escape to “a place when I can live in safety and with dignity,” he said.

After his arrival in Dortmund in western Germany on Sept. 3, 2015, he soon became active again after being confronted with a system overwhelmed by the more than 1 million migrants who arrived that year.

After being crammed into a gym with 60 other people, “where nobody could sleep at night if just one child was crying," he helped organize protests against the conditions.

Alaows now works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers at a nongovernmental organization in Berlin and splits his time between the capital and the city of Oberhausen, in his constituency.

“I really want to help improve the living conditions of refugees in Germany,” Alaows said. “It's not OK that they are lingering on the outer borders of the European Union in precarious conditions, drown in the Mediterranean and have to live in huge camps in Germany, all while European interior ministers are getting together to find ways how to keep them out or deport them.”