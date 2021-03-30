 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament
0 comments
AP

Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 file photo Tareq Alaows, who is running to become a lawmaker at the German parliament Bundestag poses in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. Tareq Alaows who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and launched his campaign to run in Germany's federal election in September for the Green Party said in a statement Tuesday that he had decided to no longer run for parliament for personal reasons.

 Markus Schreiber

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country's September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy.

Tareq Alaows, who joined the Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons.

“The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating. He also said he experienced a lot of racism during his campaign, which he started early last month.

“My candidacy showed that in all parties in politics and across society, strong structures are needed to confront racism and help those affected,” he said.

Before fleeing to Germany, Alaows participated in peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government while studying law at the University of Aleppo. He also volunteered for the Red Crescent relief group during the civil war and helped register internally displaced people.

After his arrival in Germany, he soon became active in politics again, protesting for more rights and improved living conditions of asylum-seekers in the country.

Alaows, who is fluent in German and works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers, said he wanted to give a voice to the country’s asylum-seekers in parliament.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Best moments from Monday's Elite Eight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports
World

Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

PARIS (AP) — French society is at a “turning point” for women’s rights within the male-dominated sports world, the country’s sports minister said this week amid a wave of protests from female journalists denouncing discrimination.

+11
In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow
World

In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow

  • Updated

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — When Sao Paulo city officials put out a call last month for 4,500 public school cleaning jobs, targeting Brazilian mothers affected by the raging pandemic, they were unprepared for the ensuing tsunami. More than 90,000 women applied in just two days.

+4
Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World

Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials decided Thursday to prolong their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating a potential link with blood clots even though European Union regulators who looked into the issue have cleared the vaccine for use.

+4
EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive
World

EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Raging wildfires leave harzardous air quality for Nepal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News