Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up

With its stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccine doses set to top 2 million this week, Germany is looking to make more people eligible for the shots that have so far been restricted to a fraction of the population: people in the top priority group who are under 65.

France changed tactics earlier this week, allowing some people over 65 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine after initially restricting its use to younger people due to limited data. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the shot would soon also be available to people over 50 with health problems that make them vulnerable to COVID-19 complications.

France, which at over 87,000 dead has among the highest coronavirus tolls in Europe, had used less than a quarter of the 1.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has received as of Friday.

The age restrictions have compounded problems caused by initial delivery delays and a widespread reticence toward the vaccine, fueled by media reports that it is less effective than rival shots.