Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

In this photo released by the Military News Agency, tanks prepare for the annual Han Kuang live-fire drills in Hualian, eastern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
In this photo released by the Military News Agency, a soldier and tank prepare for the annual Han Kuang live-fire drills in Hualian, eastern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
In this photo released by the Military News Agency, a tank prepares to take part in the annual Han Kuang live-fire drills in Hualian, eastern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
In this photo released by the Military News Agency, a tank rolls past a convenience store as it prepares to take part in the annual Han Kuang live-fire drills in Hualian, eastern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, second from right, watches as a military jet taxis along a highway in Jiadong, Taiwan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Four military aircraft landed on the highway and took off again on Wednesday as part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, speaks with military personnel near aircraft parked on a highway in Jiadong, Taiwan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Four military aircraft landed on the highway and took off again on Wednesday as part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, a military jet taxis along a highway in Jiadong, Taiwan, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Four military aircraft landed on the highway and took off again on Wednesday as part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.
By JOHNSON LAI and HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again.
Four military aircraft, including Taiwan's self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong early Wednesday morning — simulating what they would do if their air base were damaged by enemy forces.
The simulation is part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual exercise was smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the last two years, the threat from China has risen, as the People's Liberation Army flies fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island's air forces.
In August, Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted joint assault drills near Taiwan with China saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard its sovereignty.
