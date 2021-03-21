 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taiwan kicks off vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot
0 comments
AP

Taiwan kicks off vaccination drive with AstraZeneca shot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally.

Taiwan has on hand 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it is distributing to healthcare workers across 57 hospitals.

Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang launched the drive by receiving the first shot at National Taiwan University Hospital in the capital Taipei. “After 30 minutes of rest, there's no signs of any discomfort,” he said.

The rest period is for monitoring recipients for any adverse reactions.

Last week, more than a dozen nations suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a few dozen people among the millions who've received the vaccine developed blood clots. The European Union’s drug regulatory agency concluded after a review it couldn't rule out a direct link but the benefits of using the vaccine outweigh the possible risks.

Taiwan has signed contracts securing 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX.

The island is planning to administer its full initial supply to 117,000 individuals to ensure the broadest protection. The first dose provides an efficacy rate of 71% and the second dose — meant to be given eight weeks later — boosts its effectiveness to 81%, authorities have said previously.

Taiwan has yet to announce a vaccination campaign for the public.

Countries around the world are scrambling for vaccines, which have been distributed unevenly with rich countries buying up a majority of the doses. China has stepped in to offer hundreds of millions of doses of its own vaccines across the developing world, but Taiwan has refrained from buying them.

Taiwanese law bans import of Chinese vaccines made for human use. The island's health minister had said in February there were no considerations to amending the law and no experts have made a special recommendation for Chinese vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

+2
Belgium pauses re-opening plans as virus infections mount
World

Belgium pauses re-opening plans as virus infections mount

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Friday that the country faces a few “crucial weeks” as the number of coronavirus infections rise, and that the government has decided to pause its plans to gradually ease restrictions.

World

UK expects significant reduction in vaccine supply in April

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Public health officials in England said Wednesday that the number of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “significantly constrained” from April because of a reduction in the vaccine supply to the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds protest Turkey withdrawing from international treaty to protect women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News