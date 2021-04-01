Taiwan tourists head for Palau after travel bubble launches

Taiwanese travelers, right, of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, lines up to take COVID-19 virus antigen test with Taiwanese travellers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
Taiwanese traveler Kuo Yitting of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor shows her boarding pass and a report of virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
Taiwanese travelers from the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
A couple of Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, wears face masks patterned with national flags of Taiwan and Palau before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
Taiwanese travelers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor pose for a group photo before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. The banner reads: "First group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor."
Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor (travel bubble), look at tour summary before leaving Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Pandemic-weary Taiwanese tourists headed for the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau following the launch of a coronavirus travel bubble, a recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally.
Passengers must take a PCR test before being allowed to board their flights but will not be required to undergo quarantine.
Taiwanese travel blogger Shih Song-han called the four-day trip a “rare opportunity.”
“It has been a whole year without traveling. It will be whole new experience for every passenger. I also want to show my fans about how open international travel is,” Shih said.
Fellow passenger Josephine Lin said Taiwan's success battling the pandemic meant she “felt very safe during this recent past period.”
“The situation is the same in Palau. This is why I think this country (Palau) is safe, and I would like to visit it,” Lin said.
Trip organizers created a festive atmosphere, with entertainment and lessons in basic Palau phrases.
Palau President Surangel Whipps, wrapping up a five-day visit to Taiwan, said that safety measures would remain in place to ensure the success of the bubble.
“And we could all have fun. And (tourists) can all return smiling," Whipps said after all those tested, including himself, declared virus-free.