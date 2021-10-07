Tanzanian writer awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals.

The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents"

Born on Zanzibar in 1948, Gurnah moved to Britain as a teenage refugee after an uprising on the Indian Ocean island in 1968.

Recently retired as a professor of post-colonial literature at the University of Kent, he is the author of 10 novels, including “Paradise,” which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994, “BY the Sea” and “Desertion.”

Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for literature, called him "one of the world's most prominent post-colonial writers."

He said Gurnah's characters “find themselves in the gulf between cultures ... between the life left behind and the life to come, confronting racism and prejudice, but also compelling themselves to silence the truth or reinventing a biography to avoid conflict with reality.”