Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee

“Your actions have completely changed from the simple charge of picking quarrels and stirring up trouble and demeaning our border martyrs to subversion of state power,” the email read. “We in the public security organs and national security organs know exactly where you are. I want to remind you that China and Ukraine have an extradition agreement.”

On Monday, Wang received another email from the same person, saying they had prepared measures if the couple fled again. The AP has seen screenshots of both emails.

“I was really scared, I couldn’t sleep well at night,” Wang said. “It was very clear from what they said that they would take action against me.”

Terrified, Wang and his fiancee, Wu Huan, 26, flew to the Netherlands, which does not have an extradition treaty with China. They are seeking asylum or at least a temporary stay visa.

Upon arrival at the Amsterdam airport, the couple was informed by Dutch immigration authorities that their passports had been cancelled, said Bob Fu, president of ChinaAid, who helped organize their escape from Ukraine.