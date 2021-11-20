Tennis players take on Communist Party: Where is Peng Shuai?

Players have been emboldened by the unequivocal support of the Women’s Tennis Association and its chairman and CEO Steve Simon. Simon has threatened to pull the WTA’s events out of China. That means almost a dozen next year, including the WTA final.

“There’s too many times in our world today when you get into issues like this that we let business, politics, money dictate what’s right and what’s wrong,” Simon said in an interview on CNN.

“And we’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it because . . . this is bigger than the business."

The Professional Tennis Players Association has called for player solidarity to defend Peng, who is known as a fearless competitor.

“We must unite and be willing to take action unless corroborated evidence is provided to the world about Peng Shuai’s well-being,” the association said.