Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

“There was a way to do this while keeping Europeans in the loop,” she said. “The Indo-Pacific is important for the EU too; it's not one or the other.”

In a call with Macron late Wednesday, Biden reaffirmed "the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to a joint statement.

More than just a decision to pursue nuclear submarines, the deal was a clear signal of Australia committing long term to being in the U.S. camp on China policy, said Euan Graham, an expert with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

“The submarine decision represents an emphatic doubling down on the Australia-U.S. alliance by both countries,” he said in an analysis of the deal.

As the pact was introduced, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison alluded to the long-term nature, saying “at its heart, today’s announcements are about the oldest of friendships, the strongest of values and the deepest of commitment.”

The submarine deal seems likely to exacerbate the ongoing trade war between China and Australia, and Australia is hoping to strike a free trade deal with Quad partner India to help offset the economic impact.