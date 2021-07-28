Terminator 2: Aussie lets nothing distract her from target

Even the absence of fans at the Tokyo Olympics because of the pandemic — while a shame — doesn't make much difference to Titmus once she's in the pool and hunting gold medals: “When you’re in your zone, it doesn’t really matter."

Her reaction to possible distractions from social media is simple, and seems highly effective. She deleted every social media app off her phone while she's at the Olympics, she said. Nothing gets in the way.

“I am only speaking to my family a tiny bit, not that much either,” she said.

"I’ve just tried to not read anything (on social media) ... I think it’s good to be able to be off that when you’re racing. It’s another thing you don’t have to worry about."

Titmus did allow two moments of emotion to seep out on Wednesday: On the podium, and also in an intimate exchange with coach Dean Boxall, whose strutting, thrusting, fist-pumping celebrations in the stands have been a feature of her victories.

After her second gold, Titmus and Boxall stood close together and talked, both seemingly with tears in their eyes.