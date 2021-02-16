'Terrified' UN envoy issues warning on Myanmar as protesters face down military

One journalist in Yangon, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of arrest, said rights defenders and reporters are struggling to let the people know what is happening.

"Journalists are in remote working and in hiding as they are scared of night arrests and their homes going to be raided. They can be arrested anytime for what they are reporting although (it's the) truth," the reporter said.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup, and most held without charge, according to the United Nations human rights office. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners Burma (AAPPB) said at least 452 people have been detained in relation to the coup.

"There is a systematic move right now to just scare the living daylights out of people. First of all, you've got to remember, put this in context, this is a very brutal military, and it shows no reservations whatsoever of massacring protesters protesting for democracy in the past," said UN rapporteur Andrews.

By day, protesters -- many of them young people -- remain defiant.

Activist Myo Htet, who could be seen with a microphone rallying crowds at a protest last week, said demonstrators were fighting for their future.