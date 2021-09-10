Thai Parliament approves election system charter change

Current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha took power in 2014 by leading a coup as army commander. He was chosen by the joint houses of Parliament to be prime minister after the 2019 general election, in which he did not run.

Friday's amendment to election rules is a throwback to the system implemented under a 1997 constitution that sought to disadvantage smaller parties which had held leverage over the formation of coalition governments by trading their loyalty for Cabinet posts, perpetuating a political spoils system.

That change allowed Thaksin to use his fortune to bring regional political power brokers into his own party and build what his critics charged was a parliamentary dictatorship after he won the 2001 general election.

Thaksin fled into exile after his 2006 ouster from power, but his political machine retained its power and popularity. A 2017 constitution implemented under a military government set up new election rules designed to reduce his machine's influence by handicapping bigger parties.

The 2017 charter provided for 350 lawmakers elected directly by their constituents, and 150 from party lists under a complicated system of proportional representation that, roughly speaking, awarded seats in inverse proportion to those won by parties under the constituency vote.

The system backfired when the military-backed Palang Pracharath party performed more poorly than expected in 2019 and a new reformist party proved more popular than anticipated. Palang Pracharath was able to form a government, but only by assembling a messy coalition of smaller parties.

