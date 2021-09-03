Thai PM Prayuth wins confidence vote after frenzied rumors

Nonetheless, Prayuth and his colleagues are expected to prevail by winning a majority in the House of Representatives, which currently has 482 members.

What lent some credibility to the rumors is the dark reputation of the Palang Pracharath secretary-general, Thammanat Prompao, who is deputy agriculture minister in Prayuth’s Cabinet despite being convicted in Australia in the 1990s for involvement in heroin smuggling. He is held in higher regard as a political power broker who can turn out the vote in northern Thailand.

There was no public confirmation of the rumors, which by Thursday included an accusation that Prayuth’s side was paying large sums to ensure lawmakers’ support — an accusation he flatly denied. “Everyone came to greet me. As I hardly met them, they just came to give me the support. I would not do such nonsense thing (paying money),” he told the opposition in Parliament.

At the same time, street protests have been pressuring Prayuth to step down. Pro-democracy activists have been seeking his resignation since last year and stepped up their efforts in recent weeks. Major, though not huge, rallies were held this past week in defiance of limitations on the size of public gatherings as a virus-fighting measure.