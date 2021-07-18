Thai police use tear gas against anti-government protesters

Thailand's other main vaccine is AstraZeneca, which a Thai company owned by the country’s king has been producing, but only since June and in smaller than expected quantities.

Sunday's rally was led by Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year, when it had three main demands: that Prayuth's government step down, the constitution be amended to make it more democratic and the nation's monarchy become more accountable.

Jutatip Sirikhan, one of Free Youth’s main activists, charged in a phone interview with The Associated Press that many people have died from COVID-19 because of the lack of transparency and mismanagement of Prayuth and his Cabinet.

Thailand has recorded a total of 403,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,341 related deaths since the pandemic started. More than 90% of cases and deaths have occurred since April this year. This weekend daily virus deaths rose above 100 for the first time.

“If we don’t come out now, we don’t know how long we shall survive and whether we will have a chance to do it again,” she said of the virus and the protests.