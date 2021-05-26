Thai taxi drivers protest draft law on Uber-type services

BANGKOK (AP) — An association of taxi drivers in Thailand on Wednesday urged the government to reconsider a draft regulation that would allow the use of private cars for online ride-hailing services, saying it would create unfair competition and cost taxi drivers their jobs.

Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft, which would permit personal vehicles with up to seven seats to operate using Uber-style hailing apps. Such services have been operating for several years without regulation, the dominant one being GrabCar, part of Singapore-based Grab Holdings, which operates in Southeast Asia and Japan.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has said the Land Transport Department will finalize plans to implement the regulation within a month and hold a public hearing before it becomes law.

Saksayam said the move will benefit the public because it will give people more choices.

Taxi drivers, however, believe it gives an unfair advantage to drivers using their private cars.

Krengkrai Kaewket, chairman of the Federation of Thai Taxi Workers, said private cars with engine sizes as small as 1200 cc will be allowed to offer the service, while taxi drivers are required to use vehicles with engines at least 1600 cc. There are additional requirements for taxis as well.