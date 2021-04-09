Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, said Wednesday that according to Health Ministry projections, the number of new infections could rise as high as 10,000 per day if no adequate measures are taken.

The current outbreak is the largest the country has seen since one in December that was centered around a fresh food market that employs a number of migrant workers from Myanmar. This time, the outbreak has been traced to a number of bars and nightlife venues in the heart of Bangkok, including many popular with the rich and powerful. Cases are now on the rise in at least 20 provinces, with authorities saying some of those infected have a more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain.

The outbreak — which has infected at least one Cabinet minister and forced a number of others into self-quarantine — is increasing criticism of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government and its handling of the pandemic. While Thailand has only recorded 30,869 infections and 96 deaths since the pandemic began, critics say the government hasn’t done enough regarding vaccinations or support for people whose livelihoods have been wiped out by the pandemic.