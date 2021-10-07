Thailand police seeking protesters in shooting of officer

The spin-off groups that have battled police appear to be mostly young people from working and lower-middle classes who have suffered the most from the economic downturn. The confrontations have generally been in lower-income areas where they hold some tactical advantage and sympathy.

Police Maj. Gen. Jirasan Kaewsangeak, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said 73 people, including 21 minors, were arrested in connection with Wednesday’s violence. Police seized weapons including explosive devices, he said.

Jirasan said police were searching for four suspects linked to the shooting of the police officer, who is unconscious and on a respirator in a hospital ICU, but out of danger.

The shooting occurred when the police, who had been sparring with the protesters for hours, sought to disperse them at 10 p.m., when a coronavirus curfew comes into effect.

As police chased the protesters, Lance Corp. Detwit Ledtenson was shot in his left temple through his helmet, Jirasan said.

A special police task force searched nearby housing complexes but failed to apprehend the suspects. Jirasan said police believe four people were jointly responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.