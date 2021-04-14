Thailand's daily COVID infections hit record, topping 1,300

Thailand has reported just 35,910 infections and 97 deaths since the pandemic began, yet it has vaccinated less than 1% of its population and on Wednesday reported fewer than 800 people had been given vaccine doses in the past day.

With millions of Thais moving around the country — often from urban areas to rural villages — for Songkran, Prime Minister Prayauth Chan-ocha and his government have faced questions as to why they didn't prevent people from traveling as they did last year when they canceled the festival at a time when the country was reporting far fewer infections.

Opas said that Thailand’s policy of hospitalizing all infected patients whether they have symptoms or not needed to continue as the “main strategy” to control the current surge.

“We cannot risk more infections caused by those who break their home quarantine and wander to other places,” he said at a daily press briefing.

The policy coupled with the pace of new infections has caused shortages of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in major cities including Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The government said the problem was being addressed through adding beds at private and public hospitals and at field facilities set up at military bases and in university halls, conference centers and sport venues.