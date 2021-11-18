The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife takes on China government

“The monster” is how Meng now speaks of the government he worked for. "Because they eat their children.”

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Meng chose for the first time to show her face, agreeing to be filmed and photographed without the dark lighting and from-the-back camera angles that she previously insisted on, so she could speak openly and in unprecedented detail about her husband, herself and the cataclysm that tore them apart.

“I have the responsibility to show my face, to tell the world what happened," she told The AP. "During the past three years, I learned — just like we know how to live with the COVID — I know how to live with the monster, the authority.”

Among the global critics of China — many of them now mobilizing against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing — Meng brings the unique perspective of a former insider who has walked through the looking glass and emerged with her views transformed. So profound is the change that she has largely stopped using her Chinese name, Gao Ge. She says she now feels more herself as Grace, her chosen name, with her husband’s surname, Meng.

"I have died and been reborn,” she says.