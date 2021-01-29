The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin signed a bill extending the New START nuclear treaty with the United States
A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than 4 million people viewing it on YouTube.
London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
A man was stopped at the Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 chameleons from Africa. They were hidden in socks and empty ice cream boxes.
BEIJING (AP) — Eleven workers trapped for two weeks inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday, a landmark achievement for an industry long-blighted by disasters and high death tolls.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.
LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.