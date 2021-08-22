The Latest: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

— AP PHOTOS: Two decades of war, and daily life in Afghanistan

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — An Indian official says an air force transport plane has left Kabul for New Delhi carrying 168 people on board.

Arindam Bagchi, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, says the plane took off from Kabul on Sunday morning and the passengers include 107 Indian nationals. He didn’t give the nationalities of 61 others evacuated from the Afghan capital.

Meanwhile, another group of 87 Indians who were evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan on Saturday in an Indian air force plane are being flown to New Delhi on Sunday, Bagchi said in a tweet. Two Nepalese nationals also were evacuated on that flight.