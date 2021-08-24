The Latest: Australia evacuated more than 1,600 from Kabul

The military officials would not detail where in Afghanistan the Americans were rescued from but they said it was about two hours outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The Americans were brought back to Kabul for evacuation processing.

The officials, who commented only on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, said the rescue missions that go beyond the walls of the Kabul airport require the approval of a four-star officer and are handled on a case-by-case basis.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the U.S. military had launched at least one additional rescue by helicopter but declined to offer further details. It’s unclear if Kirby was referring to Monday’s special operations mission or a separate flight.

“On occasion, as needed, our commanders have the authority they need to use their assets and their forces to help assist Americans who need to get to the airport, get to the airport, on a case-by-case basis,” said Kirby.

The Associated Press first reported on the sortie flights outside Kabul airport on Friday. The officials would not detail where these airlift sites were for security reasons.