The Latest: Baby girl born on Afghan evacuee flight to UK

Meanwhile, a U.N. agency warned that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid.

The economic crisis could give Western nations leverage as they urge Afghanistan’s new rulers to form an inclusive government and allow people to leave after the planned withdrawal of all U.S. forces on Aug. 31.

———

ROME — A NATO diplomat who helped coordinate evacuations at Kabul airport says the organization will try its best to get those who were left behind to safety.

Stefano Pontecorvo spoke to reporters at Rome’s main airport Saturday morning shortly after disembarking from an Italian Air Force plane that carried out Italy’s final evacuation of Afghan civilians.

“We crossed the line between possible and impossible to get in (to the airport) everybody we could, keep the airport running, to coordinate whatever” was doable given the situation, said Pontecorvo, who is NATO’s senior civilian representative to Afghanistan.

But Pontecorvo said he was "unsatisfied because we left a few behind, which we are not abandoning, but we will strive our best” to get them to safety.