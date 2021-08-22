The Latest: Bahrain's national carrier to fly evacuees to US

The OIC issued a statement after the meeting saying its member states called upon future Afghan leaders and the international community “to ensure that Afghanistan is never used again as a platform or haven for terrorists, and not allow terrorist organizations to have a foothold there.”

The OIC urged Afghan parties to renounce violence, work together and protect and respect the right to life and security in compliance with “tolerant Islamic principles.”

Member states agreed on the need to provide humanitarian assistance in areas that need it most, though no new specific commitments were announced. The meeting also called for dispatching a high-level delegation from the OIC to visit Afghanistan to convey the group’s message of supporting peace and national reconciliation.

———

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said it is “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”