The Latest: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 400,000 people

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor says the city will run out of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies of vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will have to start canceling vaccine appointments unless it gets more doses.

After a sluggish start, New York has ramped up the vaccination effort by opening new inoculation sites, including 24-hour vaccine hubs, around the city.

De Blasio said 220,000 doses were given out last week and the city could administer 300,000 doses this week if it had enough vaccine. But he said the problem is “we don’t.”

The two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use both require two shot administered several weeks apart for maximum effectiveness. The mayor said 53,000 doses were expected to arrive Tuesday, leaving the city with just 116,000 first doses for the week ahead.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the city has enough vaccine for second doses for some but not all of the people who have had one shot and are waiting for their second.

BOSTON — Boston’s storied St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.