The Latest: CDC says no quarantine for vaccinated people

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic says starting Feb. 16, restaurants and bars can sell coffee to go and gyms and other fitness venues may reopen, along with foreign language schools, casinos and betting shops.

He also warned Thursday that there can be no major relaxation of rules amid an expected spate of very cold weather and after the British variant of the virus was detected in the country.

Croatia has not had a full lockdown, but it has shut down bars and other social venues. Thousands of small business owners have rallied against restrictions.

Croatia has reported more than 5,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and over 200,000 cases.

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting that it will be “open season” for COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States by April, as increased supply allows most people to get shots.

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” the science adviser to President joe Biden says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses.