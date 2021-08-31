The Latest: Dutch diplomat on trip to discuss evacuations

The ministry said Mittal made clear “Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities.” It said the Taliban representatives assured the issues raised by India “would be positively addressed.”

This is the first time India has acknowledged formal contact with the Taliban since Kabul fell to the insurgent group on August 15.

India’s earlier position was that it was engaged in talks with “important stakeholders in Afghanistan.” It had neither acknowledged nor denied that its officials had held any meetings with the Taliban.

———

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Germany is focused on humanitarian aid now and on helping former local Afghan staffers who were not evacuated in the last two weeks.

Merkel said their numbers are “not 300” but “between 10,000 to 40,000.” Germany has evacuated more than 5,000 people from Afghanistan this month, the majority of them Afghans.

She said that of those who remain, it wasn’t clear how many of them want to leave Afghanistan. She says that while Germany doesn’t have any diplomatic relations with the Taliban, it’s important to talk to the militant group, also in order to get further Afghans in need of evacuation out of the country.